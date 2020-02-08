Overview

Dr. Susan Webb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Webb works at Tennessee Gynecology in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.