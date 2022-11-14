See All Otolaryngologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Susan Wcislak, MD

Endocrine Surgery
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Susan Wcislak, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Wcislak works at Champaign Dental Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery group of arizona
    20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 270, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 436-7874
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Nodule
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Nodule

Treatment frequency



Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Adrenal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Medulla Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 14, 2022
    I just had 2 procedures-Parathyroid and Thyroidectomy-Dr Wcislak explained in laymans terms exactly what to expect-caring and compassionate throughout,from the consult to post op-The care she gave me helped get through this challenging time-She checked with me the day prior to the procedure and then frequently to make sure I was healing properly-I highly suggest Dr Wcislak for surgery involving any type of Thyroid issues!
    Caryn Rovin — Nov 14, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Wcislak, MD

    • Endocrine Surgery
    • English
    • 1477963270
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery
