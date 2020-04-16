Dr. Ways has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Ways, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Ways, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Emanuel Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Locations
St. Joseph's Medical Center1800 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 943-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Emanuel Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very comfortable. I was able to discuss my concerns . I really am looking forward to future visits. Dr Ways is very compitive I trust her completely with my health care in the future.
About Dr. Susan Ways, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033287685
Education & Certifications
- Abog
- Uc Davis Med Center
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
