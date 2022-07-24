Dr. Susan Wang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Wang, DO
Overview
Dr. Susan Wang, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.
Locations
Connecticut Coastal Metabolism, LLC2068 Bridgeport Ave, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 701-6787Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang is very empathic as well as knowledgeable about treatments for diabetes. she took time with me, and She is very pleasant. I was also happily surprised that Dr. Wang saw me promptly at my appointed time. I was actually going to ask her to go for ice cream with me so I remembered where I was.
About Dr. Susan Wang, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Stamford Hospital/Columbia University Physicians and Surgeons
- Stamford Hosp/Columbia U
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY
- Connecticut College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
