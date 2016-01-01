Overview

Dr. Susan Walters, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Swedish Edmonds Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Walters works at Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Northwest in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

