Overview

Dr. Susan Vicenti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kailua, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.



Dr. Vicenti works at Susan M Vicenti, MD in Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.