Dr. Susan Vance, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Vance, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Women's Health Alliance of Mobile1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 400, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-7700
Mobile Infirmary Association5 Mobile Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-2400
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I absolutely love Dr Vance!!! She "temporarily fixed" my cervix so that I could carry my son. I missed about 12 years of not going (yes shame on me!) She not once chastised me. I know one of her nurses has been with her for over 20 years. That speaks (in my opinion) very highly of Dr Vance! Can't love her enough!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
