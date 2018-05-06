Dr. Van Epps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Van Epps, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Van Epps, MD is a Dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Locations
- 1 8590 San Marcello Dr Unit 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 236-9669
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Van Epps. She's an excellent doctor!
About Dr. Susan Van Epps, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
