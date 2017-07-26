Dr. Susan Ungar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ungar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Ungar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Ungar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 150 W End Ave Apt 1A, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 787-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ungar?
Long time patient - she helps me every time the first time. She's really a great doctor.
About Dr. Susan Ungar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1215904032
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- Cornell U Med Ctr
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Pediatric Dermatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ungar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ungar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ungar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ungar speaks Greek.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ungar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ungar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ungar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ungar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.