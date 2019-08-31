See All Ophthalmologists in Peabody, MA
Dr. Susan Tucker, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Tucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Western Ontario - Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Tucker works at General Internal Medicine, Peabody in Peabody, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    General Internal Medicine, Peabody
    1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 (978) 538-4300
  2. 2
    Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
    31 MALL RD, Burlington, MA 01803 (781) 744-8555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Stye
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Stye

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2019
    Had eye lobes removed. Dr tucker was so professional. It has been a week and I have hardly any bruising or swelling.
    Pat Richwagen — Aug 31, 2019
    About Dr. Susan Tucker, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578664462
    Education & Certifications

    • Moorfields Eye Hosp
    • St Michael's Hosp
    • Mt Sinai Hosp
    Medical Education
    • The University of Western Ontario - Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry
    Medical Education

