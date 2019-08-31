Overview

Dr. Susan Tucker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Western Ontario - Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Tucker works at General Internal Medicine, Peabody in Peabody, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.