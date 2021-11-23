Dr. Susan Tubic, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tubic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Tubic, DDS
Overview
Dr. Susan Tubic, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hales Corners, WI.
Dr. Tubic works at
Locations
-
1
108th St5250 S 108th St Ste 200, Hales Corners, WI 53130 Directions (414) 485-0521
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Scion Dental
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Sharp Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tubic?
Marlene is great. She's always so friendly and genuinely happy to see you.
About Dr. Susan Tubic, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1366509788
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tubic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tubic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tubic using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tubic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tubic works at
617 patients have reviewed Dr. Tubic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tubic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tubic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tubic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.