Overview

Dr. Susan Tseng, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Tseng works at UC Davis Medical Center in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA and Auburn, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.