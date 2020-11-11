Dr. Susan Trout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Trout, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Trout, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Trout works at
Locations
Colorado Reproductive Endocrinology4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 350, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-7115Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Trout's team has always been very open and supportive to my wife and myself. Being a lesbian couple, working with this team we felt no different than any other couple. The process was intense and very specific, but Dr. Trout and the nurses were always available for questions before and well after our IVF treatments.
About Dr. Susan Trout, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trout has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trout accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Trout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.