Dr. Susan Trese, MD

Psychiatry
4 (18)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Trese, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.

Dr. Trese works at Susan Trese MD in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Dh Care Services LLC
    1400 Preston Rd Ste 400, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 665-9832

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Susan Trese, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114135886
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Southwest Dallas Hospital
Internship
  • Methodist Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Trese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Trese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Trese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trese.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

