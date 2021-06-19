Dr. Susan Trachman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trachman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Trachman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Trachman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Trachman works at
Locations
1
susan trachman3025 Hamaker Ct, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 573-8259Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trachman is a Brilliant and inspiring woman. She is an excellent psychiatrist. However, she can be quite cold. She refused to treat me because my case became too much, and convinced my therapist to do the same, to make it so I had no choice but to go to a treatment center which she had been pushing me to do. So I was left without a psychiatrist and a therapist, and all I had was a garbage-quality treatment center. While she was treating me she was outstanding and I will always be grateful for the experience I had as her patient. She listened to me more than any other psychiatrist I’ve had, (I’ve had 6) and she effectively treated my conditions. She can read her patients like a book and is excellent at diagnosing. Overall I would highly recommend, despite having that negative experience.
About Dr. Susan Trachman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1194844530
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- SUNY Albany
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trachman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trachman works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Trachman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trachman.
