Dr. Susan Touma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Touma, MD is a dermatologist in Huntington, WV. She currently practices at Huntington Dermatology Inc and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Huntington Dermatology Inc422 Kinetic Dr Ste B, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 523-5100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Susan Touma, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1578532271
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Admitting Hospitals
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Touma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Touma accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Touma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Touma has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Touma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Touma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Touma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.