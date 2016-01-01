See All Dermatologists in Huntington, WV
Dr. Susan Touma, MD

Dermatology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Susan Touma, MD is a dermatologist in Huntington, WV. She currently practices at Huntington Dermatology Inc and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Huntington Dermatology Inc
    Huntington Dermatology Inc
422 Kinetic Dr Ste B, Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 523-5100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Excessive Sweating
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Insurance Accepted

  Anthem
  Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Blue Cross Blue Shield
  CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Cigna
  First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  Humana
  MultiPlan

About Dr. Susan Touma, MD

Specialties
  Dermatology
Years of Experience
  24 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  English
Gender
  Female
NPI Number
  1578532271
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cabell Huntington Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
