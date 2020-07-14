Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Taylor, MD
Dr. Susan Taylor, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Penn Dermatology3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2737
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Taylor is amazing, she’s is not only a woman of color, but she is very knowledgeable and knows what she is doing. She helped me grow my hair back and knee exactly what I needed to do in order for that to happen. She was very pleasant and professional. She is highly recommended from me!
About Dr. Susan Taylor, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1962546952
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presby Med Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital The
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Taylor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.