Dr. Susan Tanner, MD

Occupational & Environmental Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Susan Tanner, MD is an Occupational & Environmental Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY (UNNE) / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Tanner works at Southern Environmental Medicine Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients.

    Atlanta Office
    3833 Roswell Rd NE Ste 116, Atlanta, GA 30342 (404) 845-7484

Allergies
Allergy Testing
Asthma
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Asthma

Apr 05, 2020
My ND retired and I was blessed with finding Dr Tanner. One of the caring doctors I have ever met. Dr Tanner is extremely talented and knowledgeable.
  Occupational & Environmental Medicine
  English, Spanish
  1417174269
  NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY (UNNE) / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
