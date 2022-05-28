Dr. Susan Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Tan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aiea, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. Tan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jeff T Healy MD LLC98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 590, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 983-6447
-
2
Patrick J. O'donnell Md. Llc.1319 Punahou St Ste 1120, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 983-6447
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tan?
Ive seen Dr Tan once so far and my impression is that she’s a doctor I can trust. She listened intently regarding my situation and treated me immediately. Her doctor patient relation is admirable, and she showed me how she cared. Her 2 office staff were also very helpful, and displayed an interest in patient care. I felt very comfortable in their office.
About Dr. Susan Tan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1457731358
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.