Dr. Susan Tam, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ferndale, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Tam works at Exclusive Physicians, PLLC in Ferndale, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI and Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.