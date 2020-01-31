See All Ophthalmologists in Blue Ash, OH
Dr. Susan Szmyd, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Susan Szmyd, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (18)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Susan Szmyd, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Hosp

Dr. Szmyd works at Children's Eye Physicians in Blue Ash, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Eye Physicians
    9302 Towne Square Ave, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-5133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Esotropia
Lazy Eye
Vision Screening
Esotropia
Lazy Eye
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Szmyd?

    Jan 31, 2020
    She is incredible! We have been going to her since my daughter was a newborn and she literally works magic to get a quality eye exam. She was recommended by our pediatrician. I am so grateful to have been sent her way.
    Katie — Jan 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Szmyd, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Szmyd, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Szmyd to family and friends

    Dr. Szmyd's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Szmyd

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Szmyd, MD.

    About Dr. Susan Szmyd, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538164629
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Evanston Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Szmyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szmyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szmyd works at Children's Eye Physicians in Blue Ash, OH. View the full address on Dr. Szmyd’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Szmyd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szmyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szmyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szmyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Szmyd, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.