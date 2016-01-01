See All Neurologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Susan Szapiel, MD

Neurology
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Susan Szapiel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Szapiel works at NBIMC - Balance Disorder's Center in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

    NBIMC - Balance Disorder's Center
    201 Lyons Ave Ste D3, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7332

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

TCD Bubble Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
TCD Bubble Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Susan Szapiel, MD

  • Neurology
  • English
  • 1316954555
Education & Certifications

  • University of Michigan Hospitals
  • RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Susan Szapiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szapiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Szapiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Szapiel works at NBIMC - Balance Disorder's Center in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Szapiel’s profile.

Dr. Szapiel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szapiel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szapiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szapiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

