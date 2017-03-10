Dr. Susan Swezey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swezey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Swezey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Swezey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 173 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 487-4020
-
2
East End Pediatrics PC200 Pantigo Pl Ste E, East Hampton, NY 11937 Directions (631) 324-8030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Love her!
About Dr. Susan Swezey, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1649367913
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
