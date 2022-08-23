Dr. Susan Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Swanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Swanson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Fagadau Hawk & Swanson6131 Luther Ln Ste 216, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 987-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Swanson's for almost 20 years. She is an extremely skilled and kind physician. I feel that we are partners in my eye care. I am always happy to refer friends to her if they are looking for a good ophthalmologist. She's conveniently located on Luther Lane in Preston Center and she's affiliated with several other ophthalmologists of her caliber. I realize that it's not an easy thing to visit the ophthalmologist--because of "time". There is some waiting during different phases of the exam; however, knowing that Dr. S is there to examine or treat me makes the wait worthwhile. She is an excellent steward of my vision.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1942372339
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Southern Methodist University
