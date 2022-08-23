Overview

Dr. Susan Swanson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Swanson works at Fagadau Hawk & Swanson in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.