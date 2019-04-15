Overview

Dr. Susan Storm, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Storm works at Pediatric Care North Inc. in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.