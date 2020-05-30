Overview

Dr. Susan Stevens, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Stevens works at Western Wayne Physicians Plc in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.