Overview

Dr. Susan Stein, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.