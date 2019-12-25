Dr. Susan Steen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Steen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Steen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Steen works at
Locations
Tampa Neurology Associates2919 W Swann Ave Ste 401, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 686-9111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Appreciate her experience and the availability of medical trials. Dealing with Alzheimer’s in a parent situation is very difficult and honestly, there is no good outcome. However, Dr Steen’s knowledge and careful explanations of our options have been extremely helpful.
About Dr. Susan Steen, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of South Florida Affiliated Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurology
Dr. Steen works at
