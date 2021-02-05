Dr. Susan Stacker, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Stacker, DDS
Overview
Dr. Susan Stacker, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Appleton, WI.

Locations
1
Advanced Dental Specialists Appleton3030 N Ballard Rd, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 276-9028
2
Advanced Dental Specialists Green Bay2476 S Oneida St Ste 150, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 212-7024
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stacker was very polite. The office staff was as well. She explained the procedures I had to get done. I was worried about how to take care of my mouth after, but she answered all of my questions and explained what was normal. My recovery went smoothly and I am happy with my results. I drove awhile to see her and it was worth it. There were coivd policies in place that I am satisfied with. The clean office and parking were nice to see. Would go again.
About Dr. Susan Stacker, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1306903786
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stacker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacker accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stacker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stacker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.