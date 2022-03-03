Dr. Souther has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Souther, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Souther, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and Starr Regional Medical Center Athens.
Dr. Souther works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
East Tennessee Heart Consultants PC162 Bmh Physicians Office Bldg, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 982-7681
-
2
East Tennessee Medical Group266 Joule St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 984-3864Tuesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pm
-
3
Norman Paul Neal MD250 Grady Rd, Etowah, TN 37331 Directions (865) 982-7681
-
4
Maryville Office907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 983-7211
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Souther?
Always a good visit. Great staff. Non- judgmental explains thoroughly and follows through.
About Dr. Susan Souther, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861482077
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Souther accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Souther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Souther works at
Dr. Souther has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Souther on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Souther. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Souther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Souther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.