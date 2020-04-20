Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Sorensen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Sorensen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sorensen works at
Locations
Pediatric Associates645 N Arlington Ave Ste 620, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 329-2525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Renown Regional Medical Center1155 Mill St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 329-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sorensen was very thorough in her physical exam & asking questions to obtain a complete social and family health history. Our daughter is 12 yrs old & Dr. Sorensen wonderfully connected with her. Dr. Sorensen explained everything respectfully, honestly and in detail that both my daughter and myself could understand. She also answered our questions with the same respect and attention. My daughter and I left Dr. Sorensen’s office feeling well cared for, well informed and confident in our pre-teen/parent/health care provider relationship. Thank you, Dr. Sorensen (and Sandra)!
About Dr. Susan Sorensen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003889098
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorensen works at
Dr. Sorensen speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.
