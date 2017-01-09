Overview

Dr. Susan Sordoni, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Sordoni works at Waterfront Neurology in Wilkes Barre, PA with other offices in Harveys Lake, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.