Dr. Susan Songer, MD
Dr. Susan Songer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Moraine, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Genoa Healthcare LLC3095 Kettering Blvd, Moraine, OH 45439 Directions (937) 293-8300
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Singer is a fine psychiatrist, good listener, and very compassionate. Would recommend to family and friends.
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Songer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Songer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Songer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Songer.
