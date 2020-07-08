Dr. Susan Sleep, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sleep is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Sleep, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Sleep, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA.
Dr. Sleep works at
Locations
Sandell and Sleep Mds3742 Katella Ave Ste 302, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 936-0292
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing physician. Have been her patient for many years and recommend her highly.
About Dr. Susan Sleep, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1750458816
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sleep has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sleep accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sleep has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sleep works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sleep. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sleep.
