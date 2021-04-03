Dr. Simandl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Simandl, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Simandl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Livingston, NJ.
Locations
1
Summit Health75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 404-9945Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simandl is just a tremendous doctor and person. She never makes you feel rushed and explains anything you ask of her. Her staff are also terrific. You always feel welcome being there. Recommend her highly!
About Dr. Susan Simandl, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1831130079
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simandl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simandl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simandl has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Aortic Ectasia and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simandl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simandl speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Simandl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simandl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simandl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simandl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.