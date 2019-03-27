Overview

Dr. Susan Shimomaye, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Shimomaye works at Capital Women's Care in Oceanside, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA and La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.