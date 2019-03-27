Dr. Susan Shimomaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shimomaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Shimomaye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Shimomaye, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Shimomaye works at
Locations
1
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County3613 VISTA WAY, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 758-5340Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County - Encinitas1200 Garden View Rd Ste 108, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 942-1311Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Dermatologist Medical Group9850 Genesee Ave Ste 530, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 558-0677
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doc and staff were friendly and helpful
About Dr. Susan Shimomaye, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1801828058
Education & Certifications
- University Calif Irvine
- Sepulveda VA Hosp
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- UCLA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shimomaye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shimomaye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shimomaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shimomaye works at
Dr. Shimomaye has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shimomaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shimomaye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shimomaye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shimomaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shimomaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.