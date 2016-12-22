Overview

Dr. Susan Sherman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Sherman works at Aurora Medical Associates PC in Centennial, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Adrenal Gland Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.