Dr. Susan Sherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Sherman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Sherman works at
Locations
Aurora Medical Associates PC14100 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 350, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 680-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Sherman since April of 2016. I have Type 2 diabetes. I have lost over 70lbs. and my A1c has gone from 14.4 to 6. I continue to loose weight. I continue to monitor my blood sugar 4 times a day. I am on a no carb, low fat diet that has been working for me and has influenced my family to eat healthier. I exercise daily. I have realized a lot of benefits by following Dr. Shermans instructions. Being under Dr. Shermans care has worked for me.
About Dr. Susan Sherman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1073579728
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Adrenal Gland Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
