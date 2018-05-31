Overview

Dr. Susan Sharp, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Foothill Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sharp works at Optum - Family Medicine in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.