Dr. Susan Sharifi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Associated Physicians and Surgeons Clinic1739 N 4th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 242-1000
- Union Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Very informative, friendly
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Dr. Sharifi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharifi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharifi has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharifi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharifi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharifi.
