Dr. Susan Sharifi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Union Hospital.



Dr. Sharifi works at UAP Center For Better Sleep in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.