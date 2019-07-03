Dr. Susan Sgambati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sgambati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Sgambati, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Sgambati, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Locations
David C. Longcope MD PC4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 430, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 377-6401
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, highly skilled, listens - highly recommend!
About Dr. Susan Sgambati, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1053373712
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- U Conn
- New York Medical College
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sgambati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sgambati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sgambati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sgambati has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sgambati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sgambati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sgambati.
