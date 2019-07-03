See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Susan Sgambati, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Sgambati, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Sgambati works at SurgOne at Rose Medical Center in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David C. Longcope MD PC
    4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 430, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 377-6401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jul 03, 2019
    Compassionate, highly skilled, listens - highly recommend!
    — Jul 03, 2019
    About Dr. Susan Sgambati, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053373712
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Medical School
    Internship
    • U Conn
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Sgambati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sgambati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sgambati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sgambati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sgambati works at SurgOne at Rose Medical Center in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Sgambati’s profile.

    Dr. Sgambati has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sgambati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sgambati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sgambati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sgambati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sgambati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

