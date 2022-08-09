See All Ophthalmologists in Kailua Kona, HI
Dr. Susan Senft, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (44)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Susan Senft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Senft works at Island Eye Care Inc. in Kailua Kona, HI with other offices in Hilo, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Visual Field Defects and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Island Eye Care Inc.
    75-1028 Henry St Ste 200, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 329-3937
    75-170 Hualalai Rd Ste B105, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 356-3820
    Hilo Office
    899 Ululani St Ste 2, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 356-3820

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma Surgery
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma Surgery
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Cataract
Glaucoma
Stye
Diplopia
Eye Test
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Aug 09, 2022
    I have a complex case of glaucoma in both eyes and Dr. Senft took the time to do a complete medical history. She also painlessly removed stitches from a previous surgery.
    Andrea M — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Senft, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972660140
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • King Khaled Eye Specl Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Marys Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Senft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Senft has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Senft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Senft has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Visual Field Defects and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Senft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

