Dr. Susan Senft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Senft, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Senft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Senft works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Island Eye Care Inc.75-1028 Henry St Ste 200, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 329-3937
- 2 75-170 Hualalai Rd Ste B105, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 356-3820
-
3
Hilo Office899 Ululani St Ste 2, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 356-3820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Senft?
I have a complex case of glaucoma in both eyes and Dr. Senft took the time to do a complete medical history. She also painlessly removed stitches from a previous surgery.
About Dr. Susan Senft, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1972660140
Education & Certifications
- King Khaled Eye Specl Hosp
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- St Marys Medical Center
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senft has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Senft works at
Dr. Senft has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Visual Field Defects and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Senft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.