Overview

Dr. Susan Seedman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Seedman works at Sound Physician Group in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.