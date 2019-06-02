Dr. Susan Seedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Seedman, MD
Dr. Susan Seedman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Presbyterian Rust Medical Center2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 559-6100
- Presbyterian Hospital
I have been going to Dr. Seedman for many years. She is very knowledgeable, and professional. She has always taken very good care of me and been very concerned and caring about any problem I had. On one visit we discussed my weight and I lost 30 pounds. She was not derogatory about my weight, but pointed out I might lose a few pounds. I appreciated her concern and felt a good doctor would discuss this with the patient. I have had an in-office procedure done and Dr. Seedman and her staff were EXCELLENT! Can't recommend her highly enough!!!
About Dr. Susan Seedman, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Hosps
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
Dr. Seedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seedman has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seedman speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seedman.
