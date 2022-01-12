See All Rheumatologists in Gig Harbor, WA
Rheumatology
4.4 (5)
10 years of experience
Dr. Susan Seago, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Seago works at Franciscan Rheumatology Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franciscan Rheumatology Associates - Gig Harbor
    6401 Kimball Dr Fl 2, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 853-8845

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 12, 2022
Dr. Seago is WONDERFUL!!!! I feel emotional just thinking about how caring she was. She's a great listener and she explained everything so well. I am thankful to have her as my doctor!!!!! Oh and I have to gave a big SHOUT OUT to Deanna her nurse.. she too is WONDERFUL!! Thank you both!!!
— Jan 12, 2022
About Dr. Susan Seago, MD

  • Rheumatology
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • 1871932897
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Seago has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Seago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Seago works at Franciscan Rheumatology Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Seago’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Seago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seago.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

