Dr. Seago has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Seago, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Seago, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Seago works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Rheumatology Associates - Gig Harbor6401 Kimball Dr Fl 2, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 853-8845
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seago?
Dr. Seago is WONDERFUL!!!! I feel emotional just thinking about how caring she was. She's a great listener and she explained everything so well. I am thankful to have her as my doctor!!!!! Oh and I have to gave a big SHOUT OUT to Deanna her nurse.. she too is WONDERFUL!! Thank you both!!!
About Dr. Susan Seago, MD
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1871932897
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seago works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Seago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.