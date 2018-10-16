Dr. Susan Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Schwarz, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Schwarz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Locations
Parkwest Gynecology 2 LLC9330 Park West Blvd Ste 302, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 531-5878
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
LOVE Susan!! Nurse Practitioners are GREAT, also!!! Always takes as much time as I need. Very knowledgeable staff. Friendly and accommodating.
About Dr. Susan Schwarz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1902849425
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
