Dr. Susan Schwarz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Schwarz works at Fort Sanders OB/GYN Group PC in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.