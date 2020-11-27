Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Schwartz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Schwartz, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Ent. Voice & Sinus Center of Nevada8985 S Pecos Rd Ste 3B, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 647-2900
St. Rose Dominican Hospitals - Siena Campus3001 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 647-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Schwartz in the early 2000's when she was still in Michigan. She was the most thorough and amazing doctor that I have ever had (and I have a lot, ending up with lupus and an immune deficiency). She did two surgeries on my sinuses, and my current doctors ooohh and ahhh over her handiwork whenever I get updated scans. She helped make my life significantly more tolerable as a teen with constant sinus infections and allergies. My whole family loves her, and we were so sad to see her move away... but of course happy for her new opportunities. You can trust Dr. Schwartz. She is a master at her craft.
About Dr. Susan Schwartz, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1265411516
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Tinnitus and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.