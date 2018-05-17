Dr. Susan Schulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Schulman, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Schulman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Schulman Medical Associates PC901 48th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 436-3705
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schulman is an angel. Way better than Bonnet and Triffiletti. She is a doctor that actually TREATS PANDAS. Love her
About Dr. Susan Schulman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
