Overview

Dr. Susan Sayers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Sayers works at Primary Care Partners in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.