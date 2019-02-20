Dr. Susan Savulak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savulak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Savulak, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Savulak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Locations
- 1 31 Liberty St Ste 211, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 276-0191
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Truly compassionate and caring. Always there for you!
About Dr. Susan Savulak, MD
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
