Dr. Sanelli-Russo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Sanelli-Russo, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Sanelli-Russo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Sanelli-Russo works at
Locations
Nyc Health Hospitals Queens8268 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 883-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Sanelli-Russo, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1396822359
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hlth Sci Ctr
- Ny Hlth Sci Ctr
- New York Hospital Medical Center Of Queens
- U Noreste, Tampico Tamps
Dr. Sanelli-Russo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanelli-Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanelli-Russo speaks Italian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanelli-Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanelli-Russo.
