Dr. Susan Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Sanders, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Sanders, MD is a Dermatologist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sanders works at
Locations
-
1
Sanders Skin Care Center3649 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 375-1707
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanders?
I've lived in the Southwest all my life and have had many skin cancers. When we moved to Durango 10 years ago we had tried other dermatologists with disappointing results; One doctor had` an aversion to touching patients and another clinic pushed esthetics so much they lost sight of the fact that I was there for Skin cancer exams and treatment. Dr. Sanders was extremely thorough in her exam and treatments/removals. Though very busy that day, she took the time to explain and make recommendations. Staff was efficient and nice. As someone who has seen many dermatologists, I would strongly recommend Dr. Sanders as a great professional for skin cancer treatment.
About Dr. Susan Sanders, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1588670582
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Impetigo and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanders speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.